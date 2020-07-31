Hot & humid with a stray shower possible

Like yesterday, South Mississippi will be mostly rain-free other than a stray shower. It’ll be hot again this afternoon with temps in the lower 90s and heat index up to 106 degrees. This weekend, a weak stalling front will approach from the northwest and that could help us to see slightly better rain chances. Hurricane Isaias was moving northwest near eastern Cuba on Friday morning. Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane as it nears Florida this weekend. Good news is that the forecast track still keeps the storm out of the Gulf away from us and turns it northward up the east U.S. Coast. It is still not considered a direct threat to the MS Coast and there are no tropical threats to the MS Coast over the next five days. But some significant surge, rain, and wind impacts will be possible along parts of the east U.S. coast. Stay tuned in case of any changes. There’s are two other tropical waves out in the Atlantic that may become depressions or storms. Hurricane season typically peaks over the next six weeks.