Gulfport police looking for bank robbery suspect

Gulfport police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a reported bank robbery. (Source: Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff | July 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:30 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a reported bank robbery.

On July 31 at approximately 1:08 p.m., officers from the Gulfport Police Department responded to Hancock Whitney Bank on South Swan Road for a reported bank robbery.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a black man entered the bank wearing mirrored glasses, a gray converse shirt, and a facemask, obtained an undetermined amount of money and fled.

Gulfport Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in a bank robbery.
Gulfport Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in a bank robbery. (Source: Gulfport Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.