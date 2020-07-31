Gulfport police looking for bank robbery suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a reported bank robbery.
On July 31 at approximately 1:08 p.m., officers from the Gulfport Police Department responded to Hancock Whitney Bank on South Swan Road for a reported bank robbery.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that a black man entered the bank wearing mirrored glasses, a gray converse shirt, and a facemask, obtained an undetermined amount of money and fled.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
