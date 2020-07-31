Gulfport considering $2.5M in cuts to FY2020 budget

“We’re on pretty thin margins already, and so we don’t have the luxury of a deep rainy-day fund, and I don’t think most [cities] do,” Hewes said in May. “So we’re doing all we can to curtail expenditures now in this present budget cycle to try to avoid or put off any sort of furlough considerations. We’re looking at the entire structure of the city. What departmental functions make sense, what can go forward, what can be consolidated. No hard decisions can be made, but in these times you have to have everything on the table to make sure you’re making the best decisions with the limited resources that are available.”