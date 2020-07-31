D’iberville’s Justin Walley announces Top Four schools

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’iberville cornerback, Justin Walley, took to Twitter with his top four schools this afternoon: Minnesota, Baylor and archrivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Walley tells WLOX that despite his announcement, his recruitment is still open.
Walley is a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and was chosen as a ‘Dandy Dozen’ by the Clarion Ledger last week for being one of the top-12 players in the state heading into the 2020 high school season.
“Mostly just the coaching staff and their relationship with me. They always call me, text me almost everyday of the week, just letting me know they want me bad,” Walley told WLOX as he explained why he chose the four programs.
“It stuck with me, like I like this school. It’s really just where I feel like it’s home for me and where I feel like is the best fit for me. How the coaches treat the players on and off the field.”
As most people know, Walley’s older brother, Jaden, is now a receiver at Mississippi State and the opportunity of the two playing on the same team again is still a possibility. Justin told WLOX that he received a text from Jaden, after revealing his top four, wishing him congratulations and to keep working.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.