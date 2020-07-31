Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer dies

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer died Friday following complications from surgery on July 21. He had been hospitalized in serious condition for the last 10 days.
Mayor Schafer leaves behind his wife, Camille, and one daughter, Caroline.
Schafer holds the honor of being Diamondhead’s first mayor, having been elected in 2013 after the community incorporated. He was re-elected for a second term in 2017.
“Tommy was committed to the betterment of all residents of Diamondhead and loved serving his community,” Diamondhead City Manager Michael Reso said. “He was a tireless advocate for the city and his dedication and leadership will be greatly missed.”
In a statement, Reso asked that everyone respect the family’s privacy and to keep them in your prayers during this difficult time.
