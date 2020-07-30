St. Patrick unveils ‘SP Shield’ plan for coming year

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools in the Biloxi Catholic Diocese will begin classes Aug. 6, and when they do, educators said they will be ready.
Officials with St. Patrick High School have been working all summer to create the road map to guide everyone through a year in the time of COVID-19.
“Earlier this week, we unveiled our full SP Shield plan that outlines everything we’re going to require for students faculty and staff,” said Matt Buckley, principal of St. Patrick. “Some of those things include wearing face masks whenever social distancing can’t be enforced. Also, our hallways are going to be one-directional. We’ve got hand sanitizer dispensers installed in every classroom. Just different things like that to ensure that everyone’s safe when they’re back on campus.”
Protocols also include technology for live streaming Mass for the students.
“That’s so our students can continue to participate in the most important thing we do here, which is the Mass as we work to train disciples and promote faith-based education,” Buckley added.
He said he and his school are ready for the challenge.
“It’s definitely been different and challenging, but it’s part of the school business,” he said.
