Rainy weather takes a break. Muggy & hotter instead.

A break from the rainy pattern arrives today. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s and heat index in the 100s on Thursday. Today’s rain chance is not 0% but it is much lower than the last several days. We’ll stay on the drier side tomorrow too. This weekend, a weak stalling front will approach from the northwest and depending on how close the front gets it could bring an increase in rain chances that might linger through early next week. Tropical Storm Isaias was moving northwest near Puerto Rico on Thursday morning. Isaias is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it nears Florida this weekend. Good news is that the forecast track has shifted eastward since yesterday morning. It is still not considered a direct threat to the MS Coast and there are no tropical threats to the MS Coast over the next five days. But some rain/wind impacts will be possible along the Atlantic U.S. coast. Stay tuned in case of any changes. There’s another tropical wave near the west coast of Africa that has a low chance to become a depression or storm. Hurricane season typically peaks over the next six weeks.