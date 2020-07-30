Pearl River County School District pushes back first day of school by a week

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County School District is the latest district in South Mississippi to push back the start of school.
Instead of returning on Aug. 6, students in Pearl River County schools will start on Thursday, Aug. 13 instead.
It’s a decision that district leaders believe will benefit teachers and students.
“I personally feel like any additional training or additional time our teachers can get would only benefit our students in the long run,” said School Board President Elaine Voss. “Making them feel more comfortable will only give our students a more comfortable environment to return to school with.”
”Delaying it one week, we’re able to amend our school calendar and move three work days for our employees to the front, so instead of having only three work days prior to the students returning now we will have six teacher work days prior to the students returning,” explained Superintendent Alan Lumpkin.
Lumpkin said the district does not plan to delay the start of the school year any further unless an executive order is issued by Gov. Reeves. The governor has said he does not want to issue an executive order on schools, preferring to leave it up individual districts to decide how they return based off the needs and capabilities of each individual district.
Other districts that have delayed the start of the school year so far include Bay Waveland School District and George County School District.
Moss Point School District made the call Wednesday to start all students on virtually with a plan to phase them back into the classroom beginning in September.
Last week, Long Beach School District announced that students would be split into two groups with the groups alternating one week in school and one week doing virtual learning.
To see a list of all of the back to school plans for school districts in South Mississippi, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.