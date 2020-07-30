MJ Daniels & Justin Walley named to 2020 ‘Dandy Dozen’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Once coast football returns on September 4th, George County’s M.J. Daniels and D’iberville’s Justin Walley won’t just be two of the top players in South Mississippi, but throughout the state.
Mississippi’s Top-12 players are better known as the Dandy Dozen by the Clarion Ledger and of the 11 that have be revealed so far, Daniels and Walley made the cut.
Daniels enters his senior year as the ultimate swiss army knife for George County, starting at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback, while Walley will look to lead the charge for D’iberville at defensive back as well as the primary option at running back.
Daniels is listed as a four-star cornerback, Walley a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and both have Power-5 programs foaming at the mouth for their talents.
This is the second consecutive year both George County and D’iberville have a Dandy as Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and Mississippi State receiver, Jaden Walley, were featured in 2019.
For more on the Dandy Dozen and the seniors selected, go to the links below.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.