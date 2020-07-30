Giant salvinia makes a comeback in South Mississippi

“So now we’re using a new herbicide that’s given to us from Mississippi State; it’s called Clipper. Just a little bit of it, like two ounces of it, you can put it in and it will cut back on what we have to use as much as 75%. It’s doing great right now. The problem is rain. When it rains we have to have x-amount of hours before it rains, to spray it, or else it will just wash right off,” Spraggins said.