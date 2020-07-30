Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues as case numbers increase

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) -Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues at numerous locations in South Mississippi.
Thursday, Memorial Hospital in Gulfport set up testing at the Woolmarket Community Center. Memorial also has several testing locations that are open seven days a week, but they said these mobile clinics serve a valuable purpose.
“We’re continuing our vigorous testing trying to make sure we cover as much of the community as we can,” said Donna Reid, Memorial Hospital nursing coordinator. “Although we have several COVID locations set up that run seven days a week, when you see the increases in numbers in the certain communities, it’s sometimes better to bring the testing out to the community.”
Memorial plans to set up more drive-thru testing clinics including one on Aug. 5 in East Biloxi and another one on Aug. 13 in D’Iberville.
