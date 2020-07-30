Biloxi MMA Beach Bash set for Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big outdoor event is set for this weekend on the grounds at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Chairs and tables are already going in place for Saturday’s Biloxi MMA Beach Bash. Promoter Glenn Mattina said much like other recent outdoor Coliseum events, tables will be six feet apart and social distancing guidelines will be in place throughout the evening.
Four MMA Fights are scheduled in the octagon. Mattina thinks this will be a good way to show off the Coast despite the pandemic.
"We want to bring in all the different amenities that we have here and things people can enjoy when they come over, more so not just for the fight but for coming to spend the weekend here on the Coast," Mattina said. "Everyone participating with this show, they all understand the mission to bring people back to the Coast and get people active again."
Mattina said all fighters, managers and ringside trainers will be tested for COVID-19 Friday morning, and they should have those results by Friday night. The MMA fights start at 8 p.m. Saturday.
