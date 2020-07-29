Two-year-old wanders outside of house, later found dead in Escatawpa pond

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - A chilling discovery was made Wednesday morning in Escatwawpa by relatives of a wandering toddler.
A two-year-old boy left a house located on Ann Road and was later found dead by his relatives around 11 a.m. His body was discovered in a pond nearby the house.
By the time medical personnel and local law enforcement arrived, the child was unresponsive. He was transported to Singing River Hospital and pronounced dead.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Ezell said it is still unknown how the boy left the house unnoticed. The investigation remains ongoing; however, no foul play is suspected as no charges have been filed.
