Police looking for missing truck driver after his truck was found at I-10 rest area

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating after a truck driver traveling from California to Georgia disappeared, leaving his 18-wheeler parked at a Jackson County rest area.
The truck driven by Dimitri Rai Williams was found parked at the eastbound rest area Tuesday morning. Police say a groundskeeper at the rest area reported seeing a black car following the truck when it parked at the rest area on Monday. Williams then got into that black vehicle and left, said the witness.
The following day, the company Williams works for - who owns the truck - contacted Gautier Police after the truck’s GPS alerted the company that the big rig had been sitting idle for a period of time.
According to authorities, the last contact that was made with Williams was at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.
Investigators said Williams once lived in South Mississippi - possibly in Harrison County - but is now believed to reside in California, where he is employed as a truck driver. At the time he went missing, he was hauling a load from Fresno, Cali. to Atlanta, Ga.
Investigators say the disappearance is suspicious but noted that it’s unclear at this time whether anything criminal happened or whether Williams just decided to leave on his own.
If anyone has knowledge of Williams’ whereabouts, please contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
