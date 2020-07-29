One last rainy day and then a break. Plus, watching the tropics.

It has rained for at least six days in a row in South Mississippi. Today will probably be our 7th day in a row. So, grab your rain gear yet again as you head out. And be careful of any flooding since the ground is already quite saturated and may not be able to soak up much more rainwater. This wet streak should finally end tomorrow thanks to a break in the rainy weather as all this deep tropical moisture gets pushed away from us to our north. We’ll enjoy much lower rain chances on Thursday, Friday, and parts of Saturday. But, this weekend, a weak stalling front will approach from the northwest and depending on how close the front gets it could bring an increase in rain chances that might linger through early next week. A west-moving tropical disturbance called Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine was located near the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday morning. Nine has a high chance to become a depression or storm today or tomorrow. And it is forecast to be located near Florida by this weekend. So, it has our attention but is not considered a direct threat to the Mississippi Coast threat at this time. Because the system hasn’t formed yet, the forecast is quite uncertain and will probably change. So, stay tuned in case of any changes.