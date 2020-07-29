Moss Point School District begins year virtually for all students on Aug. 17

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point School district will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually for all students.
The Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted to delay the start of school until Monday, Aug. 17, and to begin with a virtual start for students until Sept. 4.
“This decision is based on the increased numbers, recommendations from research, locally and nationally, and the mere fact that 40% of our students’ and staff’s day is spent with our Tiger family. The fact that our staff and students spend a lot of time in MPSD, I do not take their health and safety lightly,” said Superintendent Shannon Vincent Raymond.
District officials plan to review protocols on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Look to the Moss Point School District website for the latest information on the plan for students returning to school.
