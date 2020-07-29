More rain expected today. Finally drier tomorrow.

Another round of showers and storms is expected today. Some heavy downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but any rain this afternoon will cool us down a bit.
Most of the rain will be gone tonight, and we’ll stay warm and humid. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Most of us will stay dry on Thursday thanks to high pressure building in the Gulf. Only isolated showers are possible. We’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday will be mostly dry with highs near 90.
A stalled front on Saturday and Sunday may give us a few more showers and storms. We’ll still warm up into the upper 80s.
In the tropics, we’re watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Caribbean. It still does not have a well defined center of circulation, which makes forecasting its track tricky. For now, it’s expected to move near Hispaniola, and it could near Florida by the weekend as a tropical storm. While it’s not currently a threat to South Mississippi, we’ll closely monitor it.
