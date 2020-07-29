Man accused of shooting agent claims to have PTSD, anger issues, and a long arrest record

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wearing a red and white striped jumpsuit, the man accused of shooting a task force agent last week in Gautier appeared in federal court Wednesday morning.
Before the preliminary hearing began, Joseph Sonnier could be seen whispering to his mom, telling her he loved her. At one point, his words turned into an apology as he mouthed the words “I’m sorry” before wiping away a tear.
Only one witness took the stand during the hearing, a FBI agent who recounted the events of July 21, 2020, when Sonnier allegedly fired two shots at U.S. marshals who were attempting to arrest him.
Sonnier admitted to authorities that he knew there were multiple officers outside the hotel room at the Siegel Select in Gautier when he fired his weapon towards them, said the FBI agent. The remaining officers then returned fire.
According to the affidavit, Sonnier said he was trying to commit suicide and hoped the officers would kill him.
When Judge Robert Walker read the pre-trial report in court Wednesday, he noted Sonnier’s extensive criminal history, which goes back to 2010 and includes eight counts of resisting arrest and three burglaries. Sonnier pleaded guilty to one of the three burglary charges and was sentenced to 20 years. However, he was released early on that charge.
In October 2019, Sonnier was charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sonnier bonded out of jail on those charges in May 2020 and reportedly told authorities that he “basically had been on the run ever since.”
It was an arrest warrant in connection to those charges that led U.S. Marshals to the Gautier hotel room last week, which ended with an agent being shot and Sonnier back in police custody.
The agent - who is a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the marshals task force - was shot in the neck, testified the FBI agent, saying the bullet struck the officer on one side of his neck and exited the other side. The deputy is now recovering.
After presenting the facts in the pre-trial report and hearing the FBI agent’s testimony, Judge Walker ordered Sonnier’s case to be bound over to the grand jury.
Additionally, the judge agreed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that Sonnier was a flight risk and potentially a danger to the community and should not be released on bond.
The pre-trial report also revealed that Sonnier reported having anger issues and PTSD after being stabbed in prison in 2015. Sonnier filed a lawsuit against Mississippi Department of Corrections following that stabbing but it was dismissed by the court.
He also reportedly told authorities that he had been active in the Simon City Royals from 2009 to 2019. He also reportedly declined a drug test, telling investigators that he would test positive for methamphetamines, heroine, valium, and marijuana.
Sonnier - who is facing three federal charges in connection to the Gautier shooting - will now wait for the grand jury to return an indictment or not. If an indictment is returned, then a trial date will be set.
The charges Sonnier is accused of include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 year in prison.
