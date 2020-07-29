LIST: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for July 30-August 1

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be open this week across South Mississippi. Only patients who are screened and meet the medical criteria will be given a COVID-19 test. You can call ahead at the numbers listed for each location to find out if you meet the criteria for testing.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for testing and residents should remain in their cars with face masks on while they wait for assistance at the sites.
- Thursday, July 30 from 8am to 1pm - Woolmarket Civic Center (16320 Old Woolmarket Rd.). Call ahead to Memorial Hospital at (228) 867-5000.
- Thursday, July 30 from 10am to 2pm - Jackson County Fairgrounds Civic Center (2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula) Call ahead to UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 or visit umc.edu/covidscreening.
- Saturday, August 1 from 10am to 2pm - George County Multipurpose Facility (9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale) Call ahead to UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 or visit umc.edu/covidscreening.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.
