Keesler Federal donates backpacks to more than 6,700 kindergartners

We are gearing up to distribute 6,700 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary schools across Coastal Mississippi as part of our Backpacks for Bright Futures Program. These backpacks give local kindergarteners a jump start on success by providing the tools they need to learn and grow. Is your kiddo starting kindergarten this year? Contact your school about how to get your student's backpack. . . . #KFCUbrightfutures #CUDifference #NewSchoolYear