Gulfport teen calls out her peers to do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19

As of July 28th, 2020, Mississippi has had 54,299 cases of Covid-19, with 1,342 new cases, 42 deaths, and 969 hospitalizations. This is the largest pandemic that we, as the youth of Mississippi, will most likely face in our lifetime. However, people, including kids and teens, are still hosting large social gatherings, not social distancing, and are either not wearing masks or deliberately wearing masks incorrectly to increase “comfort”. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who has been providing information about the pandemic from its start, lays out a clear plan for stopping the spread of Covid-19, which includes wearing masks. Why are many of us not following the guidelines? There are a number of reasons that I have encountered: people believing that their rights are being violated, people believing that they won’t be infected because they are healthy, people being misinformed about the dangers of Covid-19 and the benefits of masks, and so many more.