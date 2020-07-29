Gulfport city leaders ask school district to waive tuition payment for certain students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In an effort to give parents options for students returning to school, Gulfport city leaders are asking the Gulfport School District to waive a fee requirement for certain out-of-district students.
In a letter addressed to Superintendent Glen East, city leaders are asking the district to waive the $1,500 payment for students who live within Gulfport city limits who would normally attend schools in the Harrison County School District if they choose to pursue distance learning at Gulfport schools instead.
The letter was signed by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and council members whose wards fall within the Harrison County School District.
“The Harrison County School District has begun to train teachers on their chosen distance learning platform only within the last three weeks and had planned to use it for only students with medical documentation until last week,” part of the letter read.
This letter is merely a recommendation from city leaders, and at this time the Gulfport School District has not announced a change to tuition fees.
