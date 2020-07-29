Five coast coaches named ’2020 MAC Coaches of the Year'

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches recognized 15 coaches across the state for their leadership and success in the 2019-20 seasons, naming them ’2020 MAC Coaches of the Year'. Five of them were from South Mississippi.
D’iberville boys bowling coach Richard Wesche and Hancock girls bowling coach Trevin Burge each led their teams to Class III state titles back in February.
Chris Pryor led Gulfport girls soccer to their first state championship since 2008, while Jeff French helped Ocean Springs boys soccer capture their first title since 2011 last season.
The Vancleave Bulldogs dominance in volleyball continued under Christina Daigle’s guidance as she willed the ‘dogs to the program’s third consecutive Class II championship. Congrats coaches, well deserved!
