Deep South Collegiate League postseason games delayed

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Deep South Collegiate League hasn’t just provided live sports during the pandemic, but more importantly it’s allowed local standouts from Southern Miss and Pearl River to stay active by seeing live pitching and hitting this summer after having their seasons cut short.
The summer league wrapped up it’s first regular season last Thursday and have put together their seedings for their inaugural postseason that was slated to debut Tuesday night, but was canceled due to rain.
The playoffs are split into two brackets. The gold division, which is made up of the top four seeds, will play at Pearl River and the silver division, made up of the bottom four seeds, play at Petal.
Barring mother nature having her way again on Wednesday, gold Division games are set to kick off Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Poplarville, while the silver bracket will be underway Thursday at 11 a.m. in Petal.
