Biloxi man arrested after one person was shot and injured in Biloxi

25-year-old Rajuan M. Williams was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after being identified as the shooter in the Elmer Street shooting in mid-July. (Source: Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff | July 29, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:36 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man, who fired shots and injured an individual on July 17, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Wednesday.

25-year-old Rajuan M. Williams was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after being identified as the shooter in the Elmer Street shooting in mid-July.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and as a result of a previous felony charge, Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain said he is unable to bond out of jail.

