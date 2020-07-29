Biloxi man arrested after one person was shot and injured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man, who fired shots and injured an individual on July 17, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Wednesday.
25-year-old Rajuan M. Williams was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after being identified as the shooter in the Elmer Street shooting in mid-July.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Williams was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and as a result of a previous felony charge, Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain said he is unable to bond out of jail.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.