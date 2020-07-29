Bay Waveland School District pushes first day of school back a month

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in the Bay Waveland School District will not return to school until September, a month after they were originally set to go back.
Instead, students will return on Sept. 8. The decision came Wednesday morning during a special called school board meeting.
The district was originally set to return on Aug. 7. To read the district’s back to school plan, click HERE.
Bay Waveland School District is the first district in South Mississippi so far to push back the start of school.
WLOX is working to learn more about the decision to postpone school a month. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.