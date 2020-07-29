Adults under 30 taking the blame for having highest number of COVID cases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Millennials are bearing the brunt of the blame when it comes to the spread of COVID 19 but that doesn’t mean all of them are failing to follow recommendations.
Many are still practicing caution. Those who are masking up and avoiding big groups are frustrated with the narrative that has been created.
With the number of cases the highest for people in their 20s, Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs have repeatedly stressed this age group in daily press conferences.
“18 to 29 year olds is the age group where we see the majority of cases,” said Dobbs during one presser.
“The group driving these higher numbers, we know, are people in their twenties,” echoed Reeves.
Unfortunately for those millennials that are following recommended guidelines, the blame is substantiated by facts. To date, there have been 11,382 confirmed cases in Mississippi just in the 18-29 year old age group. That’s over 3,000 more cases than the next highest age group.
It is still frustrating for those young adults who have been diligent in their efforts to socially distance.
“I definitely think it is frustrating because I have seen many generations not practicing social distancing, thinking it is a hoax, stuff like that. Just not taking it seriously,” said recent Southern Miss graduate Cassidy Birchfield.
One area often said to be a prime spot for transmission is bars but millennials aren’t the only ones going out.
“It is not an age thing for people to go down to the bars in downtown Ocean Springs,” said Kayla Beatty. “If you look at the demographics, you’ll see groups of 20-somethings, as well as 40- or 50-somethings out at the bars not being safe, not practicing social distancing. I am not seeing it personally but if I get on snapchat or I look at my mom’s Facebook stories, her friends and my friends are acting the same way.”
Some in the younger generations are even reminding their older loved ones of the importance of following all the precautions.
“Having to remind them sometimes, ‘Hey keep your distance, put a mask on.’ It is funny just seeing how they are more comfortable coming towards me than people my age,” said Sabrina Arguello.
For ages 30 to 59, the numbers in Mississippi have been fairly consistent, averaging on July 27 at just over 8,200 cases across three age groups.
While people ages 70 and older are more likely to die from COVID-19, the chief concern among medical professionals is that younger adults will spread it to others who are higher risk.
