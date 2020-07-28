Zion Williamson rejoins Pelicans

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - On the hardwood, the Pelicans have gotten used to playing without star rookie Zion Williamson, but it goes without saying, they’re a lot better with him than without.
The 2019 number one overall pick returned to the court Tuesday afternoon after finishing his four-day quarantine upon his return to the NBA Bubble Friday. Williamson left Orlando nearly two weeks ago to tend to an urgent family matter.
The forward had a light workout today, doing some 3-on-0 and 5-on-0 work, but did not take part in 5-on-5 drills according to head coach Alvin Gentry.
The Pelicans say they will evaluate Williamson after Wednesday’s practice to see if he’ll be ready for the league’s restart Thursday against Utah.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.