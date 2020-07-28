Wet again Tuesday. Break from rain by Thursday?

Our rainy pattern continues today with showers and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday. Watch out for flooded roads. New rainfall amounts up to 1.5″ are expected with isolated higher totals possible. Tomorrow brings a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. But, a break from the rainy pattern is expected Thursday into Friday. This weekend, a weak stalling front will approach from the northwest and depending on how close the front gets it could bring an increase in rain chances that might linger into early next week. A west-moving tropical disturbance called Invest 92L was located in the tropical Atlantic hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles. 92L has a high chance to become a depression or storm today or tomorrow but is not considered a Gulf Coast threat for now.