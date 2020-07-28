‘We are just making the best out of a bad situation:' Every staff member and inmate tested for COVID-19 at George County prison

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After officials at the George County Correctional Facility became aware that COVID-19 had made its way inside the facility, they knew they needed to act fast.
Thus, the decision was made early last week to test all staff members and inmates, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are just making the best out of a bad situation,” said George County Sheriff Keith Havard. “We are just going to have to weather the storm.”
So far, six inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus.
In total, three staff members remain out of work as a result of COVID-19, and the exact number of cases for Tuesday has not yet been confirmed.
The choice to test everyone who walks in and out of the facility was not one enforced by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said Havard; rather, the decision was one that officials in George County felt was best.
Despite their quick call to action, Havard noted that testing alone will not stop the virus from spreading, especially when inmates tend to come in close contact with one another.
“It is very difficult. We are trying to do the best we can and as much as possible, but we are constantly cleaning and sanitizing. All employees are wearing their personal protective equipment (PPE) and doing whatever we can to keep as far away from each other as much as we possibly can and limit contact,” Havard said.
Employees at the George County Correctional Facility are required to wear PPE, and inmates must wear masks when they are moving through the facility. However, they are not required inside their zones, unless they work in the kitchen.
Looking towards the future, Havard said they plan to continue testing inmates and staff as much as they can. He said the prison is dependent on the state health department to provide the testing equipment. They also look to the department for advice on how to proceed forward in this worldwide health crisis.
For now, they will continue to follow CDC guidelines such as social distancing, sanitizing surfaces that are frequently touched, and monitoring symptoms for both employees and inmates.
“The big thing is stopping the spread and doing what we can to keep everyone safe, rotating out shifts and stuff like that to where we have personnel coming back that are going to be healthy.... mainly just try to flatten the curve and try to knock this thing out as best as we possibly can,” Havard said.
There were nine new coronavirus cases reported in George County by the state health department on Tuesday, with 1,342 cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths reported throughout the entire state.
As of Friday, July 24, 109 inmates tested positive for coronavirus, according to MDOC.
