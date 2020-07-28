A tropical storm is forecast to be near Florida by Sunday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A west-moving tropical disturbance previously called Invest 92L is now known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.
Nine was located in the tropical Atlantic, several hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday morning. No depression or storm has formed yet as of Tuesday morning.
Nine has a high chance to become a depression or storm. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Nine to be a tropical storm by Tuesday night. The next available name on the list is the I-name ‘Isaias.'
After becoming a tropical storm, the forecast calls for Nine to be located near Florida by Sunday. The cone of uncertainty shows that it is at least possible for the center of the system to be located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. So, it has our attention.
The WLOX Weather Team will be following Nine very closely in the coming days. But, for now, it is not considered a threat to the Mississippi coast. Stay tuned in case of any changes.
