Teen murder suspect found dead in jail cell

KEMPER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen charged with a man’s murder was found dead in his jail cell just days after being arrested.
WTOK reports the 17-year-old charged with killing 29-year-old Trent Clemmons was found dead in his cell at Kemper County Jail on Sunday evening.
Clemmons was shot and killed on July 15.
The unidentified suspect faced first-degree murder charges in the case. Michael Robinson, 25, and Isaiah Dixon, 19, were also charged as accessory after the fact.
Sheriff James Moore says the suspected killer never displayed signs that he wanted to harm himself and was not put on suicide watch.
“To be fair to the person that’s deceased, we need to get everybody that’s involved in this. We are going to continue to work to do that. If we find evidence to prove that others are involved, then we will certainly charge them, as well,” Moore says.
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba Co. Sheriff’s Department, Choctaw Police Department and the FBI are all involved in the investigation of Clemmons’ murder because the crime took place over several jurisdictions.
