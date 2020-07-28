Teacher voices safety concerns over the school year ahead

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools reopening safely during the COVID-19 pandemic has many teachers concerned about their safety as well as the safety of the students.
East Lawn Elementary school in Pascagoula is opening their doors on August 6, and third-grade teacher Rachel Lawrence is worried about her family’s safety when returning home from the classroom.
“I have a two-year-old and I have a newborn, and I’ve been reading up on the safest things to wear. So I bought rubber shoes that I can take off and leave at the door. I plan on changing my clothes in the driveway and, you know, not bringing my dirty clothes inside,” said Lawrence. “Just little things that I know will make a difference.”
Lawrence has a passion for teaching and says she loves her students as if they were a part of her family.
“It’s hard because I know that I would want every single measure taken for my own kids to be safe. So I’m just trying to like treat this like it was my kids. Like I’ll do whatever it takes,” said Lawrence. “I’ve bought some incentives for my kids. So if they keep their mask on and I don’t have to say anything to them for like ten or eleven days, they get a prize.”
Everyone inside the school must wear a mask, and Pascagoula Gautier School District assistant superintendent of elementary education, Belinda Dammen, says the district is looking into purchasing face shields for teachers.
“Students need to see faces. We don’t realize how much we really read people’s faces until half of it’s covered up,” said Dammen. “Teaching phonics and speech and those types of things, you know, they need to see how the mouth moves.”
Dammen is meeting with teachers in the district this week to go over new safety procedures and answer any questions or concerns teachers may have.
As students begin to return to school, Lawrence has one message for parents.
“Just know that one, we love your kids or we wouldn’t do it. And you just got to trust that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” said Lawrence. “We’re taking measures. We’re learning as we go, but you got to trust us.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.