SWAC postpones virtual media days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLOX) - A week after postponing fall sports and becoming the first collegiate athletic conference to make plans to play in the spring with a detailed plan in place, the Southwestern Athletic Conference made the decision to postpone it's first-ever virtual media days on Monday.
The event was rescheduled for Aug. 5-7 after initially being slated to take place from July 22-24.
With football now taking place in the spring of 2021, the SWAC says it will reschedule the event at a later date.
