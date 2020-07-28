SWAC postpones virtual media days

By Josh Berrian | July 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 9:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLOX) - A week after postponing fall sports and becoming the first collegiate athletic conference to make plans to play in the spring with a detailed plan in place, the Southwestern Athletic Conference made the decision to postpone it's first-ever virtual media days on Monday.

The event was rescheduled for Aug. 5-7 after initially being slated to take place from July 22-24.

With football now taking place in the spring of 2021, the SWAC says it will reschedule the event at a later date.

