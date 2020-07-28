More showers and storms possible on Wednesday

It was a wet Tuesday! We’ll only be left with isolated showers tonight. We’ll stay in the 70s through Wednesday morning. A few more showers and storms are possible in the morning, but we’ll have a better chance for rain in the afternoon. We could see a few heavy downpours. Before any rain arrives, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s.
We’ll finally get a break from the widespread rain on Thursday and Friday. While isolated showers can’t be ruled out, most of us will be dry. Highs will be around 90.
An approaching front will give us a chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
