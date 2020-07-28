MGM Resorts to lay off entertainment employees

“Given that concerts and other entertainment events will not be returning next month, it has unfortunately impacted the employees who support those shows,” said a statement from MGM Resorts. “We’ve pledged to be as transparent and supportive as possible with employees and are working to reduce the impact and help them moving forward. We’re continuing to coordinate with public officials and look forward to the time when we can bring back employees to support our entertainment offerings and relaunch entertainment for our guests.”