MGM Resorts to lay off entertainment employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Employees of MGM Resorts have been notified that layoffs are likely to continue due to the pandemic.
Entertainment employees with MGM Resorts, which owns casinos throughout the world including the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, were reportedly sent letters informing them that any employee who isn’t called back to work on or before Aug. 31 “will be separated from the company.”
“Given that concerts and other entertainment events will not be returning next month, it has unfortunately impacted the employees who support those shows,” said a statement from MGM Resorts. “We’ve pledged to be as transparent and supportive as possible with employees and are working to reduce the impact and help them moving forward. We’re continuing to coordinate with public officials and look forward to the time when we can bring back employees to support our entertainment offerings and relaunch entertainment for our guests.”
The Beau Rivage is MGM Resort’s only casino in South Mississippi. MGM also owns the Gold Strike in Tunica, Miss.
In an attempt to help employees laid off as a result of the pandemic, MGM has partnered with large companies like Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS and others to provide temporary employment for those employees impacted by the closures.
MGM will also continue to provide health coverage for all furloughed employees through Aug. 31, 2020.
Employees who are slated to be laid off come Aug. 29, 2020, may qualify for MGM’s Emergency Grant Fund. Through the emergency fund, grants are provided to MGM employees to help pay urgent needs like rent, mortgage payments, groceries, utilities and other essentials.
The emergency fund was created several years ago to provide financial assistance for casino workers facing difficult circumstances like natural disasters, fires, accidents and other hardships. The fund’s eligibility was recently expanded to include employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related property closures.
Employees will remain eligible for that fund through Nov. 29, 2020, according to MGM.
To date, more than $14 million has been raised for the grant fund, including a $6 million donation from MGM Resorts. The company has dispersed over $11 million in emergency grant payments supporting qualified employees and their immediate families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.