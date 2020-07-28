McKeithen Blood Drive brings out hundreds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a chance to remember a fallen officer while giving back during a time of need. Tuesday, Vitalant Blood Services held the first ever Robert McKeithen Blood Drive at the Biloxi Visitors Center.
“This drive is one in a series we will do. I’m a longtime friend of the Biloxi Police and Chief Miller. We want to honor officer McKeithen every year,” said John Pace, a donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.
During this drive, police, firemen and other first responders were first in line to either sign up online or show at the door.
"When our brothers and sisters are in need, we give," said Jennifer Windom, who works in the records division of the Biloxi Police Department. "This is a much needed donation for the country right now."
It's needed because right now blood supplies are critically low.
“Usually they’re low right now between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But with the pandemic pushing elective surgeries into the summer, it’s created a critical situation for us where we need blood,” Pace added. “We have the chairs set for social distancing. Everyone has to wear masks. We do that to protect the donor, the staff and the blood supply.”
Tuesday’s blood drive ran until 7pm.
