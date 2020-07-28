197 Ingalls employees unable to work due to COVID-19 as total number of cases reaches 339

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in employees on Tuesday, tying with July 20′s report as the highest single-day jump.
In total, Ingalls Shipbuilding has reported 339 cases of COVID-19, with 142 employees cleared to return to work, leaving 197 employees unable to return to work.
This jump in cases reported at Ingalls comes the same day more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide, with more than 120 new cases reported in South Mississippi.
Below is a full breakdown of cases reported at Ingalls since March:
Tuesday, July 28
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 19
- Employee, Panel Line, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, Electrical Office Trailer, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, 400 Area, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, Electrical Office Trailer, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, 3rd Shift, Blast Hall, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD Pipe Trailer, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, Bay 4 Rolling Covers, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, Sunplex, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, Fuel Depot / Fuel Trucks, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, 2nd Shift, Sheetmetal Shop, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, Panel Line, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, Mailroom, last day in the yard was July 24
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 24
- Employee, LPD 29 Hull Trailer, last day in the yard was July 22
Monday, July 27
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July y20
- Employee, Panel Shop, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, Panel Shop Maintenance, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 23
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 23
Sunday, July 26
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, July 25
- Employee, Crane 38, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Wheelabrator, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28 3rd Shift, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Wheelabrator Blast Booth, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, CSA 3 Office, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 18
- Employee, Maintenance Shop, last day in the yard was July 18
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, One Oak Warehouse, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28 2nd Shift, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, HY-80 Shed, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 21
- Employee, Portal Crane 39, last day in the yard was July 22
- Employee, Wet Dock Machine Shop, last day in the yard was July 22
Friday, July 24
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 19
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was July 18
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 18
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 18
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Rigging Loft, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Track 1, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Welding Lab / Panel Line, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Admin #2, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 20
Thursday, July 23
- Employee, LPD 28 Paint Trailer, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, 3rd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, 3rd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Dry Dock, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Admin #2, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Cable Q-Hut, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Multi-Purpose Warehouse, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
Wednesday, July 22
- Employee, Admin #2, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, 2nd Shift, CSA, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Wet Dock Building / Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, Track 1, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Panel Line / NDT Lab, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Panel Line, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, Shell Shop, last day in the yard was June 29
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, 2nd Shift, Sheetmetal Shop, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Track 6, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 20
- Employee, LPD 29 Hull Trailer, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, Fuel Depot, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Wet Dock Paint Shop, last day in the yard was July 19
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 15
Tuesday, July 21
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Fab Shop, last day in the yard was July 19
- Employee, Bike Shop, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Machine Shop, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, One Oak Warehouse, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 13
Monday, July 20
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, DDG Tower, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Sheetmetal Shop, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, LPD 29 Boat Clerk Office, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, Admin #3, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Wheelabrator/LPD 28 Paint Trailer, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Wheelabrator, last day in the yard was July 10
Sunday, July 19
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, July 18
- Employee, Admin #3, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was July 11
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, 2nd Shift, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Steel Yard, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Hull Truck, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 12
Friday, July 17
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, Mold Loft, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Dantzler Warehouse, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LHA 7 Trailer, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Engineering Design Center, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, 2nd Shift, Sheetmetal Shop, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 13
Thursday, July 16
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Joiner Shop, last day in the yard was July 14
Wednesday, July 15
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 7
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 8
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 10
- Employees, Stacking Hall, last days in the yard were July 6
- Employees, Stacking Hall, last days in the yard were July 8
- Employees, LHA 8, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employees, LHA 8, last days in the yard were July 14
- Employee, LHA 7 Security Shack, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Electrical Trailer (near LHA 7), last day in the yard was July 8
Tuesday, July 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Maintenance, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employee, Admin #2, last day in the yard was July 6
Monday, July 13
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Port 2 Storeroom (next to LPD 29), last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, QA Office Trailer, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, Cable Q Hut (next to Gate 4), last day in the yard was July 7
Sunday, July 12
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Carpenter Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
Saturday, July 11
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 6
Friday, July 10
- Employee, Panel Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 2
Thursday, July 9
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Panel Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
Wednesday, July 8
- Employee. IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, Machine Shop PC Office, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 6
Tuesday, July 7
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was July 1
Monday, July 6
- Employee, One Oak Warehouse, last day at work was July 2
Sunday, July 5
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was July 2
Saturday, July 4
- Employee, Fab Shop, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employee, LPD 29 trailer, last day in the yard was June 30
Friday, July 3
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Engineering Design Center, last day in the facility was June 25
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was June 30
Thursday, July 2
- Employee, Fab Shop, last day in the yard was June 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 27
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was June 29
Wednesday, July 1
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, June 30
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the facility was June 19
- Employee, Admin #1, last day in the facility was June 26
Monday, June 29
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, June 28
- Employee, Inspector Office Trailer, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 24
Saturday, June 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was June 24
Friday, June 26
- Employee, 2nd shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 23
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was June 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 24
Thursday, June 25
- Employee, 3rd shift, Test Equipment Office, last day in the yard was June 18
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 22
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 18
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 19
Wednesday, June 24
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, Outfitting Hall/CSA, last day in the yard was June 22
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 19
Tuesday, June 23
- Employee, 2nd Shift, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was June 16
Monday, June 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 17
Sunday, June 21
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, June 20
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 16
Friday, June 19
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, June 18
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 15
- Non-Ingalls employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 16
Wednesday, June 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 15
Tuesday, June 16
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 12
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Monday, June 15
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Sunday, June 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 10
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was June 11
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 11
Saturday, June 13
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 12
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 5
Thursday, June 11
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, June 10
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, June 9
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 8
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, June 7
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, June 6
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 5
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, June 4
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
Wednesday, June 3
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 29
Tuesday, June 2
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 1
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 31
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 30
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 29
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 28
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was May 25
Tuesday, May 26
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 25
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 24
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 23
Employee, Paint Shop/Blasting Hall, last day in the yard was May 20
Friday, May 22
No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 21
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 20
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 19
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 18
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was May 14
Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 14
Saturday, May 16
Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 10
Friday, May 15
Employee, Blast Hall Area, last day in the yard was May 11
Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was May 6
Thursday, May 14
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 13
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 12
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 11
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 10
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 9
No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 8
Employee, Drydock, last day in the yard was May 1
Thursday, May 7
Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 2
Wednesday, May 6
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 5
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 4
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 3
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 2
No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 1
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 25
Thursday, April 30
Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in yard was April 23
Wednesday, April 29
Employee, Wheelabrator/Blast Hall, last day in yard was April 18
Tuesday, April 28
No new positive cases reported
Monday, April 27
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 23
Sunday, April 26
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 25
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 22
Employee, DDG 119, last day in yard was April 21
Friday, April 24
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Thursday, April 23
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 22
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 21
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Monday, April 20
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 16
Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Area, last day in yard was April 16
Sunday, April 19
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 18
Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8
Friday, April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14
Thursday, April 16
Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15
Wednesday, April 15
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 14
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11
Monday, April 13
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, April 12
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 11
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Friday, April 10
Employee, LPD 28, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2
Thursday, April 9
Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21
Wednesday, April 8
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 7
Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1
Monday, April 6
Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25
Sunday, April 5
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 4
No new positive cases reported
Friday, April 3
No new positive cases reported
Thursday, April 2
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 1
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27
Tuesday, March 31
Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
