HAPPENING TODAY: Blood drive in honor of fallen officer Robert McKeithen

HAPPENING TODAY: Blood drive in honor of fallen officer Robert McKeithen
Officer Robert McKeithen was gunned down in May 2019 outside the Biloxi Public Safety Complex.
By WLOX Staff | July 28, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 7:42 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A blood drive in memory of slain Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen is happening Tuesday.

A donation site will be set up on the second floor of the Biloxi Visitors Centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Face masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained.

To make an appointment, go to Vitalant.org and use the code “BiloxiPoliceDept.” For questions, call 228-385-3033.

McKeithen was gunned down in the parking lot of the Biloxi Public Safety Center more than a year. Officials are hoping to make this blood drive in his memory an annual event.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.