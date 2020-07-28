HAPPENING TODAY: Blood drive in honor of fallen officer Robert McKeithen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A blood drive in memory of slain Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen is happening Tuesday.
A donation site will be set up on the second floor of the Biloxi Visitors Centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained.
To make an appointment, go to Vitalant.org and use the code “BiloxiPoliceDept.” For questions, call 228-385-3033.
McKeithen was gunned down in the parking lot of the Biloxi Public Safety Center more than a year. Officials are hoping to make this blood drive in his memory an annual event.
