Gulfport School District resource officers prepare to return back in the classroom

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Before classes resume next week for the Gulfport School District, school resource officers are getting back to basics.
Normally working the Gulfport Police Department during the summer, these officers are refocusing their skills in everything from de-escalations to active shooters. This time the training is geared toward student safety.
“Today we had the DA’s office come over. We talked about recognizing the signs of abuse. Tomorrow we have active shooter, and Thursday we have handcuffing, de-escalation and defensive tactics,” said Gulfport Police Department PIO Detective Jason DuCre'.
These classes are meant to reinforce the training that these school resource officers first received at the beginning of their careers.
”These officers have been through the police academy. They just work for the school. During the summer months they typically come back to help out with regular patrol,” he said.
Now that school is right around the corner, it’s time to focus on the things that officers might not see on the streets.
“In a school setting, you’re dealing with children. So we want to make sure that these officers recognize abuse, that they recognize bullying. We want to keep the children safe so it’s imperative that we maintain our skills,” DuCre’ said.
With school back in session for Gulfport Public schools on August 6th, officials at the Public Safety Center say that you should be mindful of something you haven’t had to think about for a few months.
“We haven’t had school zones in about six months. Be mindful. There will be heavy traffic. Expect delays. Prepare and we will have officers out enforcing those school zones,” DuCre’ told WLOX.
