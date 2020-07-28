Coast Electric awarded grant to help Pearl River Co. residents receive high-speed internet

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in northern Pearl River County are set to receive high-speed internet, thanks to a recent grant awarded to the Coast Electric Power Association.
This news comes after Gov. Reeves’ announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding a new program that will expand the access of broadband internet to underserved areas.
“Everyone in Mississippi doesn’t have strong, positive internet access they may need to get a good quality education while staying at home,” Gov. Reeves said.
This grant was submitted among other applications for broadband high-speed internet pilot projects in the state, funded by the federal CARES Act coronavirus recovery plan.
According to Coast Electric, “broadband provides consumers with a link to the internet, including voice, data, video and email services. The connection Coast Electric is considering would be through a fiber optic connection, which many believe provides the fastest and most reliable broadband service to consumers. Coast Electric would need to extend fiber across areas of its system, mostly on its own poles, to provide that fiber access to consumers.”
The project is called the “Rural Broadband Pilot Project” and was defined by Coast Electric as “a small-scale venture that will help the cooperative determine and evaluate the feasibility of providing broadband service to other areas of its service territory.” It is estimated to cost $15.5 million, and the grant is expected to cover $5.4 million of that cost.
Overall, $65 million has been put aside by the Mississippi State Legislature in matching funds for broadband deployment by electric cooperatives throughout the state
“We would like to thank Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Sen. Joel Carter, chairman of the Senate Energy Committee and State Rep. Scott Bounds, chairman of the House Public Utilities Committee. We also want to thank Public Utilities Staff Executive Director Sally Doty and her entire staff for their hard work expediting the grant process,” said Coast Electric President and CEO Ron Barnes.
“This is an exciting day toward progress in the effort to connect every Mississippi home to high-speed internet access,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “While money is not a simple solution to our problems, this program puts us in a much better place to prepare for the future. We’re excited about this program going through and we will continue to work on partnerships and initiatives to further connect Mississippians to these services until we solve this widespread issue.”
