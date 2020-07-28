Coast Electric awarded grant to help Pearl River Co. residents receive high-speed internet

Coast Electric has been researching the possibility of offering high-speed internet service in Pearl River, Hancock and Harrison counties since the state legislature passed a bill in 2019 allowing electric cooperatives in Mississippi to offer broadband service. The company is currently asking its members to cast a vote to ratify an amendment to the cooperative’s Certificate of Consolidation which would allow Coast Electric to offer broadband high-speed internet, should the board of directors find it is in the best interest of the community. Members who wish to see the pilot project expanded into a full-scale plan for the cooperative’s service area should visit www.coastepa.com to cast their vote.

Coast Electric Power Association