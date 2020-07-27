Saints sign entirety of 2020 draft class

The team announced that they signed all four of their 2020 draft picks to four-year contracts. Offensive lineman and first round pick Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman and quarterback Tommy Stevens are all now officially members of New Orleans. Ruiz, Baun and Trautman were all selected in the first three rounds, and the Saints had no picks in rounds four through six before they picked Stevens in round seven.