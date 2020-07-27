Saints prepare for training camp

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints report to training camp this week - the rookies reportedly showed up on Monday, and the veterans are expected to arrive on Tuesday. In a time where almost everything looks different, this year’s training camp is certainly no exception.
And it may be even more important, too.
With no pre-season games to tune up for the regular season, every day of training camp from a football perspective has a little more value in terms of preparation. As one of the older, more experienced teams in the league, the Saints veterans will play an even larger role in training camp than usual, as they try to lead by example through completely uncharted waters as football will try to play amid the pandemic.
“It’s going to be very hard to show that type of performance and practice and that’s why I think the training camp itself is going to look really different to those guys,” former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief said. “Because almost every day, they’re going to have to find ways to put guys in highly stressful situations to see how you respond, to see if they can trust you in those big moments.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.