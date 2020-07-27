Pandemic education creates challenges and opportunities for Coast schools

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - Thanks to the pandemic, it will be a school year like no other.
There is excitement for the possibilities and concern about the unknowns.
Schools have worked all summer to prepare distance learning plans, and in the classrooms, it will be a new environment for teachers and students.
“We’re kind of preparing for two school years at once,” Biloxi High School principal Teresa Martin said last week.
“It is challenging to prepare for both distance and physical at the same time, but again, districts are doing a great job. They really are. Everybody is working as hard as they can work. We want these students back but of course, we also want this distance learning piece for those students that just don’t feel quite comfortable right now.”
Biloxi schools will be teaching about a quarter of their students through their distance learning program. The rest of the 6,000 students will be coming into a class environment like nothing they or their teachers have ever experienced. Some teachers have improvised devices to keep their students safe.
While technology has expanded dramatically over the summer, it will still be up to the teachers to make it all happen whether in the classroom or online.
“We’re going to be able to discover distance learning at a level that. Honestly, we didn’t even think was possible,” said Bay-Waveland School superintendent Sandra Reed.
Reed said this year will likely be a defining moment for both students and teachers.
“The upcoming school year might very well be the most difficult of (the teachers') entire career,” she said during an interview last week. “It might be the most challenging, it might be the most frustrating. It also might be the year that affords them the greatest opportunity to make a difference in a kid’s education, and I think our mindset is going to be really critical to making that happen.
“We’re all going to have to keep our eye on the prize,” Reed said. “We’re going to have to be really positive, really upbeat, and support one another as we work through the coming school year.”
