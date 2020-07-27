Moss Point Fire Department reopens Station 4 and looks to fill open positions

Moss Point, Miss. (WLOX) - Fire Station Number 4 in Moss Point reopened on Monday, and the fire department hired one new firefighter.
The Moss Point Fire Department currently has four full-time vacancies that they are expecting to fill soon. 13 new firefighter candidates recently passed the physical agility test, and at least ten of those have confirmed they will take the written test on July 31.
Moss Point Board of Alderman, Wayne Lennep, is a member of the budget committee and Lennep says Moss Point has allocated more funds to the fire department.
“We have spent the past few months reviewing the budget needs of various departments, but with a special emphasis on the fire department,” said Lennep. “We recently worked with the fire chief and finance director on some amendments to the fire department budget.”
The budget will now allow for the fire department to increase the number of firefighters and make improvements to fire stations.
“The board has voted to shift over $150,000 to specific fire department needs including $65,000 toward overtime and part-time wages when needed,” said Lennep. “The board has also allocated about $45,000 in available grant funds to refurbish Fire Stations 3 and 4.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.