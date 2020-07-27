MLB postpones two Marlins games after outbreak in clubhouse

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - It only took one weekend for Major League Baseball to experience its first COVID-19 related game postponements, as it was announced Monday the Miami Marlins have at least 13 cases in their own clubhouse.
The team’s home opener scheduled for Monday night was postponed, as well as their game on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the Marlins played in Philadelphia, where the visiting Yankees were scheduled to play the Phillies beginning Monday, but the game for Monday was also postponed. The hope now, according to reports, is for the healthy Marlins to travel to Baltimore in hopes of playing their scheduled games on Wednesday and Thursday.
