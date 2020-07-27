Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday

It’s been a messy Monday! A few more showers will linger this evening, and we could see more showers and storms pop-up by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s. We are under a Flash Flood Watch through 7 PM Tuesday. Additional showers and storms on Tuesday could lead to flooding issues. Heavy downpours will be possible. If we get enough breaks in the rain, we could warm up into the mid 80s.