Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday

It’s been a messy Monday! A few more showers will linger this evening, and we could see more showers and storms pop-up by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s. We are under a Flash Flood Watch through 7 PM Tuesday. Additional showers and storms on Tuesday could lead to flooding issues. Heavy downpours will be possible. If we get enough breaks in the rain, we could warm up into the mid 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Over the next few days, we could pick up to two inches of rain. Highs may reach the low to mid 80s.
We’re finally looking at drier weather and sunshine by Thursday and Friday. It will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
