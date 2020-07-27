Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered this week in Jackson, George counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson and George counties will have a chance to be tested for COVID-19 this week at one-day, drive-through collection sites set up by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
The testing sites in South Mississippi will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following days:
- Thursday, July 30: Jackson County Fairgrounds Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
- Saturday, August 1: George County Multipurpose Facility, 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale
Those who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, you may call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.
