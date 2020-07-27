Diamondhead mayor hospitalized in serious condition

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer is hospitalized in serious condition following complications from surgery last week.
Schafer went in for the scheduled surgery Tuesday, July 21. Few details are being released on what exactly happened.
Mayor Schafer’s wife, Camille, is asking everyone to keep her husband in their prayers, and to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.
Diamondhead City Manager Michael Reso said the mayor’s family has been in touch with city leadership since last week, and promised to keep the community informed as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.