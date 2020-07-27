Damp material, sunny smiles at Popp’s Ferry Elementary meet and greet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Teachers are used to making changes on the fly and learning to go with the flow, even if that flow involves socially distancing in the rain.
It’s the least the teachers and staff at Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi could do since the traditional meet and greet plan floated away, thanks to COVID-19.
The rain may have dampened some of the paperwork, but it couldn't drown out the positive vibes.
"These are our kindergartners. Parents have waited for this so it gives our parents a little more ease and students at ease because they can at least see a face of who they're going to be with every," said Dr. Vivian Malone, incoming Popp's Ferry principal, who's taking over the job in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
“This is my first year as a principal, but I am looking at it as every principal is in the same boat this year. It is our first year that we’ve had all these changes for COVID, so we’re all like new principals this year,” Malone said.
With those COVID-19 guidelines, including the mandatory rule about wearing masks at all Biloxi Public Schools, Dr. Malone said adults are worried if their children will wear a mask.
“I’m trying to explain to parents once the children see that everyone else is wearing them, we’re going to get into the same routine. We’re gonna be fine. They’re resilient,” she added.
Classes begin at Biloxi Public Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
